Meteorologists warn drivers of slick road conditions as second icy storm expected to hit northeast Wisconsin
A second round of ice is expected to hit northeast Wisconsin where meteorologists expect road conditions to be slick during commute times.
Tenants unaccounted for as Butch's Bar in Sturgeon Bay goes up in flames
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 22, 2022 at 2:57 PM
Nine of 20 rooms above the tavern were occupied, but police had not yet located all the residents Tuesday morning.
The World Championship Cheese Contest is coming up. Where else? Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2022 at 2:07 PM
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association puts on the biennial contest. It will draw top cheeses worldwide, but spectators will have to watch on video.
DA maintains Suring High strip searches weren't illegal, but sheriff says investigation...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 22, 2022 at 11:55 AM
Parents say administrators violated their kids' rights by making them strip down to their underwear, whether or not state statute was broken.
Senate plans to pass $42 million bill to replace Lincoln Hills facility for teen offenders
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Lawmakers in 2018 unanimously agreed to close Lincoln Hills School for Boys north of Wausau after years of controversy, but it continues to operate.
Green Bay police seek person of interest for questioning after man shot, killed outside...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2022 at 10:52 PM
A 31-year-old Green Bay man was shot, and later died, according to police. Officials arrested a 15-year-old from Milwaukee who possessed a handgun.
Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 drop below 700 for the first time since last summer
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 21, 2022 at 10:18 PM
In addition, the Wisconsin Hospital Association on Monday reported another decline in intensive care patients.
