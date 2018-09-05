Meteorologists Explain All The Rain

Meteorologists say the upper atmosphere is to blame for the record-setting rainfall which has filled waterways and caused extensive flooding. A dome of high pressure sitting over the southeastern U-S has diverted tropical moisture to this part of the country, making this a humid summer for Wisconsin. Moisture accumulated during the summer months and a more active jet stream have pushed low pressure through this region over the last few weeks. The systems grabbed the moisture already in place, forcing it out in storm after storm. Weather experts say there is a good chance the current rainy pattern is about to leave, but not before it dumps more rain on Wisconsin this week.

Source: WRJC.com

