Mertz, offense struggle in Badger loss at Northwestern (AUDIO)

Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz committed three first half turnovers and four overall as the Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) fell to the Northwestern Wildcats (5-0) (17-7 in Evanston, Illinois on Saturday. The Badgers, who played without injured wide receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor, lost for the fifth time in the last six trips to Evanston. […]

