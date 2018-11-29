Merrill man sentenced to 25 years in 2016 stabbing death of his father

Tyler Monroe was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2016 stabbing death of his father. Monroe stabbed his father 26 times and then hid his body.

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com





