Meriter, UW announce efforts to boost health care workforce
Meriter’s training center and UW’s expansion of nursing recruitment and apprenticeships aim to curb the workforce shortage.
10 things to know for Green Bay Packers fans going to London for New York Giants game
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 4, 2022 at 2:57 PM
U.S. and United Kingdom fans are excited to see the Packers finally play in London. It will be a mixing of cultures, but plenty of green and gold.
Green Bay Police seek suspect in attempted armed robbery Monday night at Mobil gas...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM
The store clerk reported to police that the robbery suspect fired a handgun in the store.
Microbes deployed to eat toxic 'forever chemicals' at Madison airport show promising...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 4, 2022 at 1:17 PM
A pilot study at the Dane County Regional Airport shows promising results after microbes injected into soil to break down PFAS.
Wisconsin's first Native American owner of cannabis business launches national nonprofit...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Rob Pero started the state's first Native American independently-owned CBD company. He wants to help other Indigenous people enter the industry.
Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills ticket prices climbing, while prices for game at...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Bills, Lions fans excited about their teams, which means higher prices for traveling Packers fans.
Culver's CurderBurger is back in October and it looks as delicious as ever
by Wochit on October 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM
The CurderBurger returns to all Culver's restaurants on Oct. 12.
Mandela Barnes tries to shift debate from crime to abortion as U.S. Senate race reaches a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM
The skirmishing takes place amid a round of polling that shows Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson surging since Mandela Barnes won Democratic primary.
Attorney general candidate Eric Toney doesn't rule out prosecuting abortion in cases of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 3, 2022 at 9:55 PM
Incumbent Josh Kaul said he would not devote DOJ resources to prosecuting abortions if the state's 1849 law is upheld.
Tony Evers says he'll boost funding by $105 million to bolster public safety
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 3, 2022 at 8:44 PM
The Democratic incumbent on Monday released details of a two-year state budget plan he would propose if he returns to the governor's office in 2023.
