Menomonee Falls is only Wisconsin JC Penney closure

Wisconsin will avoid the brunt of continued closures of J C Penney stores, for now. The retail chain announced closure of 154 stores as part of a bankruptcy agreement, but the only Wisconsin store on that list is in Menomonee Falls. Numerous individual stores have closed over the past several years as the retailer has […]

Source: WRN.com







