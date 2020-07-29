Menominee Tribe imposes curfew, closes office in wake of COVID-19 spike
The Menominee Tribe is shutting down government offices and imposing a curfew in the wake of a spike in new COVID-19 cases.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Packers WR Funchess opts out of 2020 season
by Bill Scott on July 29, 2020 at 12:01 AM
The Green Bay Packers decided not to dive into the wide receiver position during the NFL Draft. Instead they signed veteran free agent Devin Funchess to provide some depth to the position. But that option is now on the backburner after […]
Closing time: C Street bar, Proof, national chains among Green Bay-area businesses...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 28, 2020 at 11:33 PM
C Street was put up for sale roughly two months after it reopened for business. It joins a growing list of Green Bay area businesses closing for a variety of reasons.
Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: 5.3% positive test rate and 14 additional deaths
by bhague@wrn.com on July 28, 2020 at 10:27 PM
Wisconsin’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 50-thousand, as the virus continues to claim lives. The Department of Health Services reported 762 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, out of 14,424 test results. That’s a rate of 5.3 […]
Kewaunee County records second death from COVID-19 complications
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 28, 2020 at 10:03 PM
The person who died was between 50 and 65 years old. The only other COVID-19 death in the county happened April 13.
Menominee tribal police seize several pounds of marijuana, $35K in cash during traffic...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 28, 2020 at 9:55 PM
A driver and passenger were arrested in the incident, although police have not yet released their names.
School social worker, physical therapist arrested in assault of state senator during...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2020 at 9:16 PM
Two Madison women trained in healing have been arrested in the assault of state Sen. Tim Carpenter of Milwaukee.
United Way report: 1/3 of Wisconsin households struggle with basic needs
by Bob Hague on July 28, 2020 at 8:44 PM
A new report from the United Way of Wisconsin shows about one-third of state households struggle to afford basic needs. The study is based on 2018 data, so it doesn’t take into account any impact from COVID-19. The United Way report shows […]
Wisconsinites with disabilities now eligible for federal unemployment assistance
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM
The federal Department of Labor has reversed course and now says Wisconsinites who receive disability can also get a new form of unemployment benefits.
