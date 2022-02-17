Menominee Tribal Enterprises plans new sawmill, maple production as it aims to boost revenue
The sawmill business once generated the most revenue for Menominee Nation, but has since failed to produce any profit over many years.
Wisconsin's Ukrainian-American community worries for family, friends under threat from...
by Wausau Daily Herald on February 17, 2022 at 3:23 PM
Ukrainian-Americans in Wisconsin react as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue.
Robin Vos says local Republicans are 'incorrect' to blame him over handling of 2020...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Vos responded to a growing chorus of Republicans at the local party level calling for his resignation.
Here's how Brown County residents can sign up for the 2022 Lambeau Field single-game...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM
The Packers provide 2,500 tickets per game to Brown County residents for supporting the 2003 renovation.
Green Bay man to stand trial in drug debt murder case
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2022 at 1:37 AM
Officials say a Green Bay man was killed in Green Bay West Shores Wildlife Area over a drug debt.
Wisconsin Elections Commission says it did not OK Green Bay ballot counting process after...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2022 at 11:34 PM
A notice posted at City Hall said absentee ballot counting would be open to the public at 4 p.m. The city started counting at 7 a.m..
Average COVID-19 cases, positivity rate and hospitalization levels are all declining in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2022 at 11:28 PM
The percentage of people testing positive for COVID dropped to below 9% for the first time since November
As COVID-19 case counts decline, UW schools expect to lift mask requirements as early as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2022 at 9:18 PM
The 26 University of Wisconsin System campuses will ultimately have autonomy in determining when and how to lift their masking rules.
Ron Johnson moves to block William Pocan nomination to federal court
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2022 at 9:08 PM
Johnson cited concerns by the Green Bay legal community and bail policies in the wake of the Waukesha parade tragedy in opposing the Pocan nomination.
