Menominee Tribal Enterprises plans new sawmill, maple production as it aims to boost revenue

The sawmill business once generated the most revenue for Menominee Nation, but has since failed to produce any profit over many years.

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.