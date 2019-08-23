Menominee Nation Arena owner may borrow up to $200,000 from sister company to stay open
Fox Valley Pro Basketball may borrow up to $200,000 from Windward Wealth Strategies to help keep the Menominee Nation Arena open, a federal judge said.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
