Menominee Nation Arena files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid lawsuits
Fox Valley Pro Basketball Inc., which owns the Menominee Nation Arena, voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Motorcycle vs Van Accident Results in Serious Injuries Near Hillsboro12 hours ago
- Life expectancy for Wisconsin babies falls as opioids, alcohol and suicide take the young12 hours ago
- Wisconsin Korean War vet's family asks for 91st birthday cards. It might be his last ...13 hours ago
- Johnsonville brats: How a small town Wisconsin butcher shop joined the global sausage race13 hours ago
- Barber Jr., John C. Age 80 of Arkdale14 hours ago
- Matzke, Marcella Age 91 of New Lisbon14 hours ago
- Majority of Wisconsin Farmers Doing Business Online16 hours ago
- Schriefer is New Academic Chair for UW-Extension Faculty16 hours ago
- Two Rivers Farm Hosting National Alpaca Days Event16 hours ago
- Tough day for Brewers pitching staff21 hours ago
- Rodgers is day-to-day with back tightness21 hours ago
- Farmers have concerns as state considers new permitting rules for livestock operations3 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.