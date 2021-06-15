Menominee Casino Resort temporary closes after an external attack on its computer systems
Casino leaders are working with law enforcement, cybersecurity and forensics experts to investigate and assess the impact before bringing systems back online.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
On the Lac du Flambeau reservation, Wayne Valliere teaches Ojibwe language and culture...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 15, 2021 at 12:01 PM
'Our language is our communication to the spirit world,' says Lac du Flambeau Elementary School Ojibwe language and cultural teacher Wayne Valliere.
-
-
Unique museum collection of Hmong cultural items finds new home in downtown Wausau
by Wausau Daily Herald on June 15, 2021 at 11:02 AM
Retired D.C. Everest elementary school principal Jim Harris amassed the unique collection visiting Hmong villages during more than 22 trips to Laos.
-
Meet the women vying for the title of Miss Wisconsin this week in Oshkosh
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 15, 2021 at 11:02 AM
Women from across the state arrive for the 2021 Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Competition, which kicks off Wednesday in Oshkosh.
-
Missing boater's body found Monday; six others rescued from capsized boat Sunday night
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 15, 2021 at 1:24 AM
Officials said seven people were in the boat when it capsized. Six people were rescued, including five adults and one child, and taken to a hospital.
-
Yes, there will be fireworks in downtown Green Bay this Fourth of July as scaled-back...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2021 at 10:34 PM
The annual Fourth of July celebration in downtown Green Bay has been scaled back but will include live music.
-
YouTube took down Ron Johnson's controversial remarks on COVID-19. The Milwaukee Press...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2021 at 10:02 PM
The video had been removed from the press club's YouTube page and its contents had also led to Ron Johnson's seven-day suspension from the website.
-
New COVID-19 cases have declined to a mark not seen since the early days of the pandemic
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2021 at 8:46 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases declined to 112, the lowest mark since March 28, 2020.
-
Here's where to find Juneteenth Day festivities in your area
by Fond du Lac Reporter on June 14, 2021 at 6:30 PM
Communities all over the state will celebrate the freedom granted by the Emancipation Proclamation with a variety of activities.
