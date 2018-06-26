Menasha police investigate bomb explosion
Police in Menasha are trying to figure out who blew up a motorcycle on the city’s south side late Monday night. Officers were called out around 11:30 pm, as was the Outagamie-Brown County bomb squad. Menasha police spokesman John Wallschlaeger says the bomb squad determined the explosion was not an accident. “They collected remnants of […]
Source: WRN.com
