Menasha police investigate bomb explosion

Police in Menasha are trying to figure out who blew up a motorcycle on the city’s south side late Monday night. Officers were called out around 11:30 pm, as was the Outagamie-Brown County bomb squad. Menasha police spokesman John Wallschlaeger says the bomb squad determined the explosion was not an accident. “They collected remnants of […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.