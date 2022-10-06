Menasha man's mullet, called 'Wisconsin Waterfall,' enters the final round of USA Mullet Championships
In order to win, Forster will need to garner the most votes on the contest website from October 7 to 11.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Mauston Cross Country Competes at Skyline Course
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2022 at 2:41 PM
-
Menasha man's mullet, called 'Wisconsin Waterfall,' enters the final round of USA Mullet...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 6, 2022 at 2:22 PM
In order to win, Forster will need to garner the most votes on the contest website from October 7 to 11.
-
Average gas prices in Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Green Bay and Appleton top $4 a gallon;...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2022 at 1:47 PM
Prices have risen almost 50 cents a gallon in Wisconsin during the past month.
-
Wisconsin is the best state in America for a night out, according to a new study
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Wisconsin's low-cost cocktails and high number of bars and clubs put it first in a new study from Nasty Gal.
-
People from all walks of life are facing food insecurity in Brown County. You can help by...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Stock the Shelves is an annual campaign by USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin in partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Donations are open during October.
-
Brown County 2023 budget would prioritize fight against drugs, focus on youth reading,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM
County Executive Troy Streckenbach says his plan would focus on putting youths on a path away from drugs and toward academic success.
-
Mandela Barnes and Ron Johnson have their first televised debate Friday. Here is how to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 5, 2022 at 11:08 PM
The event will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on more than 70 radio and television stations throughout the state.
-
'There's so much on the line' for Wisconsin education in November's midterms. Here's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 5, 2022 at 9:25 PM
State funding, curriculum and school choice are top of mind for many voters as they make the choice between Tony Evers and Tim Michels.
-
Green Bay home care agency to pay $10,000 in damages to HIV-positive patient who was...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 5, 2022 at 9:07 PM
The U.S. Department of Justice said Helping Hands will pay $10,000 to a person with HIV who was denied care.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.