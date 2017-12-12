Menasha man charged with dragging police officer
A 46-year-old Menasha man faces multiple charges in connection with a weekend incident where he allegedly dragged an Appleton Police officer with his vehicle. Sergeant Dave Lund says the officer was conducting a Saturday evening walk-through a city parking ramp, when he spotted the man driving recklessly on the second floor. Lund says the officer […]
Source: WRN.com
