Memo raises concerns about Foxconn bill

A newly released memo argues changes to the appeals process for cases tied to Foxconn’s proposed flat-panel display factory may be unconstitutional. The bill signed by the governor this week allows appeals in lawsuits related to the factory to be heard directly by the state Supreme Court, bypassing the appeals court. Legislative Council staff, who […]

Source: WRN.com

