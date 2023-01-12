Memo from Republican elections commissioner touting decreased Milwaukee turnout brings call for resignation
Commissioner Bob Spindell told Republicans the party was proud of lower turnout in Milwaukee resulting from “thought out” strategy.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Is Blue Monday the most depressing day of the year? Probably not. But it could be close.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM
Millions of American adults experience seasonal affective disorder, a type of clinical depression resulting from, in most cases, the doldrums of winter.
-
Juneau County Jail Roster 1/12/23
by WRJC WebMaster on January 12, 2023 at 3:22 PM
-
Maciolek, Betsy Jean Age 65 of Nekoosa
by WRJC WebMaster on January 12, 2023 at 3:13 PM
-
Remembering Duke Wright: Green Bay radio mogul, 83, proved nice guys finish first
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2023 at 3:09 PM
Duke Wright started with a small AM station his parents bought in 1958 and grew it into Midwest Communications with 81 radio stations in nine states.
-
Brown County to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. by revisiting the mountaintop
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2023 at 2:51 PM
The theme of the 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration is a call to action, alluding to his final speech
-
Memo from Republican elections commissioner touting decreased Milwaukee turnout brings...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 12, 2023 at 2:44 PM
Commissioner Bob Spindell told Republicans the party was proud of lower turnout in Milwaukee resulting from "thought out" strategy.
-
Smoke from fire in town of Lawrence slows Thursday morning on I-41
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2023 at 2:39 PM
As of 8 a.m. Thursday morning, several fire trucks were at the scene.
-
Kleefisch wants to help more women run for office after 'shocking' treatment of family
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 12, 2023 at 1:21 PM
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch points to her experience in 2022 as one reason female candidates may hesitate to run for public office.
-
Businesses can gift employees free child care through statewide Partner Up grant
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM
The Department of Children and Families grant has helped over 200 businesses secure free or reduced price child care for their employees.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.