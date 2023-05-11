Members of Milwaukee street gang 'Wild 100s' charged with mail fraud, accused of stealing millions, plotting a murder
DOJ says 30 Milwaukee gang members illegally got millions of dollars through false unemployment applications, with two also accused of murder for hire.
Go inside renovated HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2023 at 1:26 AM
Take a tour of the new and renovated spaces of HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital with special features just for kids.
Fond du Lac triple shooting suspect turns himself in; another still at large as DA...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on May 11, 2023 at 12:03 AM
Parise E. Larry Jr., 14, is now being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail while Antonio Johnston, 17, remains at large. Here's the latest.
Members of Milwaukee street gang 'Wild 100s' charged with mail fraud, accused of stealing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 10, 2023 at 11:52 PM
DOJ says 30 Milwaukee gang members illegally got millions of dollars through false unemployment applications, with two also accused of murder for hire.
Wausau family files appeal to DPI over school district’s dismissal of complaint against...
by Raymond Neupert on May 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM
A complaint has been filed with the Department of Public Instruction against the Wausau School District over its handling of a case of racist and homophobic statements directed at a student by a teacher. Attorney Elizabeth Lambert says the School […]
Funeral Friday for slain deputy Kaitie Leising
by Bob Hague on May 10, 2023 at 6:18 PM
Funeral services for slain St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising will be Friday at Hudson High School. Sheriff Scott Knudson said the 29-year-old was killed last weekend on what should have been a routine impaired driver call […]
Outrage overflows at board meeting over Wausau East band teacher who used racial slurs
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 10, 2023 at 5:01 PM
Nearly 30 speakers expressed support for an Asian American family in Wausau who filed a harassment and discrimination complaint that was dismissed.
Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil's committee tasked with election oversight hires an...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 10, 2023 at 4:37 PM
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil is leading a committee to "strengthen Americans' trust in our elections." He has hired an ex-Trump staffer reportedly involved in efforts to overturn the election in Arizona.
Free Health Screenings to be held in Wonewoc on June 8.
by WRJC WebMaster on May 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM
The northern lights will again be visible in Wisconsin on Wednesday night. Here's what to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM
However, residents in the northern half of the state could have trouble seeing the lights due to cloud cover in the far north.
