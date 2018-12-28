Meltesen, Daniel L. Age 68
Daniel L. Meltesen, age 68 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 22, 2018.
Daniel was born on March 4, 1950 in Mauston the son Irene Galvin
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving on the USS Mullinnix 1969-1971.
Dan was preceded in death by his Grandmother Mary Galvin and Mother Irene Galvin.
He is survived by his children January Meltesen, Danny Meltesen, Jessica Meltesen(Casey Fike), and Jason Meltesen and two grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at the Crandall Funeral Home in Mauston on Wednesday January 2nd at 2.pm. where friends may call from 12 Noon to time of service.
In lieu of flowers contributions and memorials may be made to the family.
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneal.com
Source: WRJC.com
