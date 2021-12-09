Melcher, Joe D. Age 53 of Adams

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Joel D. Melcher of Adams, Wisconsin, who passed away at the age of 53, in his home, Monday, December 6, 2021.

Joel was born January 15, 1968, in Watertown, Wisconsin to Arthur and Karen (Kaddatz) Melcher. He graduated in 1986 from Watertown High School and attended two years at Concordia College, where he played football.

Joel is survived by the love of his life, Jenni (Thrasher) Melcher, his cherished only child, Elisabeth and his dog Zander (Bean). His parents, Art and Karen Melcher, Mother-in-law Susan Thrasher, siblings, Jeff Melcher (Kim), Becky Raether (Tim), Amy Bartell (Rick) and James Melcher (Betsy), nieces and nephews Zachary and Noah Melcher, Johnathan Raether, Skyler and Colton Bartell, Lochlyn and Jillian Thrasher, Jenna, Dustin, and Raina Joslin also mourn his loss.

Joel enjoyed playing pool, shooting darts, riding his motorcycle, chit chatting, laughing, and joking with friends and spending time at the family cottage. Those in his community know him as a kind man who is remembered by his smile, laugh, and goofy sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.

The wake and service will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 1:00-3:00pm at The Cedar Shack Banquet Hall, 2248 State Hwy 13, Adams, WI 53910

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.