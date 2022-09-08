Meffert, Leland C. Age 78 of Wonewoc
Leland C. Meffert
Leland Christian Meffert, age 78, of Wonewoc, WI, passed away peacefully at home on September 7, 2022. He was born on January 8, 1944 to Christian Meffert and Virginia (Bobo) Lewis in Sauk County, Wisconsin.
Lee is a life-long Wonewoc resident. He graduated from Wonewoc-Center High School in 1962. In March of 1965 he was drafted into the US Army. He spent the next two years in service to his country stationed in Okinawa Japan, with the Hawk Missile Unit. He would always tell stories about him driving 30,000 miles in two years on an island that was only 66 miles long and 7 miles wide.
He was united in marriage to Patricia “Pat” Meffert on August 3, 1968 in Ontario, WI. They farmed and raised their four girls outside of Wonewoc. On the farm, Lee enjoyed raising Holsteins, especially Red and White. Some of his proudest moments were when the girls showed at the Elroy Fair; many blue ribbons hung for those Red and Whites! In 2006, they sold the cows and built a house down the hill. They lived there until moving to town in 2018.
Lee enjoyed attending all sporting events! He enjoyed the fact that for 14 years he only missed one athletic event for his children. He still continued to attend Wonewoc-Center athletic events.
Lee served as part of the Plum Valley Soil Conservation for over 30 years, was a 4-H leader for many years, and served on the Township of Woodland board. He was very committed to donating blood at local blood drives. He never hesitated to tell a story, he loved his family very much, and was especially proud of his children and grandchildren.
Lee was survived by his wife, Pat of 54 years; four daughters: Tammy (Mike) Beranek of Mount Horeb, Kimberly (Cory) Marston of Wisconsin Dells, Penny (Randy) Schlieckau of Loganville, Kelli (John) Young of Kendall. Eight Grandchildren: Tierney Ison, Dakota Meffert, Cheyenne Marston, Madeline Selje, Alexis Selje, Drew Selje, Jadyn Young, and Justyce Young. Lee is further survived by his mother-in-law, Rosella VanLue; brother-in-law, Allan (Rose) Thomas; sister-in-law, Joanna (Ron) Brueggeman; sister-in-law, Linda Thomas; sister-in-law, Laura Tralmer; sister-in-law, Anita Bua; brother-in-law, Neil (Heather) VanLue; and several nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to Tracie Prenkert, who assisted with Lee’s care.
He was proceeded in death by his mother and stepfather, Virginia and Leon Lewis; father and stepmother, Christian and Lorraine Meffert; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Robert Kruger; father-in-law, Basil Thomas; step father-in-law, Vince VanLue; and brother-in-law, Lyle Thomas.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc. Burial with military rites will be in Pine Eden Cemetery in Wonewoc. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 13 at Picha Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and may also call prior to the services starting at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Source: WRJC.com
