Meet Wisconsin DOJ’s new K-9 investigator Moose

A new K-9 will help investigate internet crimes against kids in Wisconsin. On Wednesday, Attorney General Josh Kaul introduced Moose, who will specialize in electronic storage detection. Kaul said Moose and his handler, Special Agent Alexander Bol, are primarily assigned to assist with Internet Crimes Against Children investigations, but can also prove useful in a […] Source: WRN.com







