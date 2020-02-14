Meet Steve Murley, one of two finalists for the Green Bay Area Public School District's top job
Steve Murley has the experience of being a superintendent — and the accolades and controversies that come with the job.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Lawmakers working to keep bars across Wisconsin open until 4 a.m. during Democratic conven...1 hour ago
- A town of Hull family lost their home in a fire Tuesday. Here’s how you can help.1 hour ago
- Wisconsinites received 515 million robocalls last year — up more than 80% in three y...1 hour ago
- School District of Mauston Meetings2 hours ago
- New Lisbon School Board Meetings2 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Roster3 hours ago
- Fed Survey Indicates Wisconsin Farmland Values Fell in 20195 hours ago
- Farmers Likely to Benefit from Port Milwaukee Funding5 hours ago
- Biadasz Family Recognized as Hometown Heroes at State Capitol5 hours ago
- Joint Finance Committee scuttles plans for full Lincoln Hills replacement1 day ago
- Bucks drop final game before All-Star break1 day ago
- Howard sets Big East scoring record in Marquette loss1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.