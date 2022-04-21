Medical marijuana legislation gets public hearing at Capitol

At the Capitol on Wednesday, a first-ever public hearing on a medical marijuana bill for Wisconsin. The measure from Senator Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) would allow patients to access cannabis for a limited number of conditions in a limited number of forms, and does not include smokable. “I know that smoking was big issue, and there’s […] Source: WRN.com







