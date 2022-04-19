Meckstroth, Jean T. Age 93 of Elroy

Jean T. Meckstroth, age 93 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Milestone Senior Living, in Hillsboro, Wisconsin.

She was born on July 5, 1928, to Leo and Esther (Kusser) Theibert in Sandusky, Ohio. She graduated from Sandusky High School in 1946 and then attended Bowling Green University. She married James W. Meckstroth on September 29, 1951, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Sandusky. He preceded her in death on March 15, 2013.

Together, Jean and Jim raised six children. In 1960, the family moved from Sandusky, Ohio and raised beef cattle on a farm near Wilton. In 1980, they sold the farm and moved to Elroy. Jean was an avid Bridge player who taught the game to many people and participated in numerous Bridge clubs with Jim. She loved family gatherings with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean’s faith was very important to her. She was a devoted member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, taught religious education for over 30 years, and faithfully participated in Perpetual Adoration at St. Theresa’s Adoration Chapel in Union Center.

Survivors include her children, James (Patricia) of Cuba City, WI, Mary Sue (Michael) McGroarty of St. Paul, MN, Kurt (Jodee) of Mequon, WI, Michael (Eleanor) of Brisbane, Australia, Marty (former husband, Michael) Hussey of Madison, WI, and Patricia (Michael) Behan of Trempealeau, WI; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jude (Joanne) Theibert of Sandusky, OH; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Meckstroth; and siblings, Leo (Marge) Theibert, Patricia (Edward) O’ Donnell, Esther Mary (Wilson) Loudenslagel, Jackie (Milt) Bruckner, and Loretta (Bill) Brown.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Milestone Senior Living for their devoted care of Jean.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elroy with Rev. Donald Bauer and Rev. John Ofori-Dinah officiating. Burial will be in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Wilton, Wisconsin. Family and friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy on Thursday, April 21 from 4 – 7:00 p.m. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com







