Measure extends Wisconsin participation in multistate nurse licensure

Wisconsin will continue to be part of an agreement that allows nurses to work in other states without being licensed in each state. Governor Scott Walker signed a bill this week, entering Wisconsin into an updated, 27-state agreement known as the Enhanced Nurse Licensure Compact. Ann Zenk is vice president of workforce and clinical practice […]

