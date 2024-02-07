Measles cases cropping up – check your vaccination status

Measles cases continue to crop up in the U.S. Dr. Stephanie Schauer with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the good news is that the vaccine is safe and effective. “So it’s important that if folks are not sure if they’re protected to check their immunization record. They can go online and check it […] Source: WRN.com







