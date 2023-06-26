Meagan Wolfe defends tenure as elections chief to lawmakers ahead of commission vote on her future
Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe sent a letter to lawmakers on Saturday defending her record.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Meagan Wolfe defends tenure as elections chief to lawmakers ahead of commission vote on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2023 at 5:01 PM
Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe sent a letter to lawmakers on Saturday defending her record.
-
Who is Miss Wisconsin 2023? Get to know Lila Szyryj.
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 26, 2023 at 5:01 PM
Lila Szyryj will represent Wisconsin in the Miss America 2024 competition.
-
Galante, William L. Age 68 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on June 26, 2023 at 2:39 PM
-
Police: 22-year-old Sobieski woman injured after man fires shots into a group of people...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2023 at 2:30 PM
Police are searching for the suspect in the shooting, which took place Sunday around midnight.
-
Westfahl, Michael A. Age 41 of Wisconsin Rapids
by WRJC WebMaster on June 26, 2023 at 1:31 PM
-
4,000 kids, many disabled, are waiting for dental care at Children's Wisconsin. That may...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Children's Dental Centers are one of the few in the state that accept Medicaid and specialize in treating children with disabilities.
-
Winning big and losing small. How Tammy Baldwin's electoral formula makes her a tough...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM
The capsule history of the two Baldwin Senate elections is that she won big on Democratic turf and lost small on Republican turf.
-
Fourth of July fireworks in Door County: Here's when and where to find the "oohs" and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Eight communities from one end of the Peninsula to the other will host fireworks shows between July 1 and 8, some with parades, music, food and games.
-
New plaques at Chief Oshkosh statue explain stereotype, correct record
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 26, 2023 at 10:02 AM
The plaque includes the actual image of the local Indigenous hero from the 19th century.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.