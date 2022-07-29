Mead Witter Foundation opens new park on Nash Block in downtown Wisconsin Rapids
The downtown park is now open and will be owned and maintained by the Mead Witter Foundation.
Sarah Godlewski withdraws from Wisconsin U.S. Senate Democratic primary, clearing path...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 29, 2022 at 5:34 PM
Godlewski's withdrawal clears the field for the presumptive nominee, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, ahead of the Aug. 9 primary.
Dane County judge awards lawyers fees to watchdog group in open records case
by Raymond Neupert on July 29, 2022 at 4:49 PM
A Dane County judge has ruled that a liberal watchdog group is entitled to attorney fees in a case seeking records from the Republican-led elections investigation. Judge Valery Bailey-Rihn said that the public got a full look at the investigation […]
Here's a Green Bay-area voters' guide to the Aug. 9 Wisconsin primary election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 29, 2022 at 4:02 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with information about the Aug. 9 partisan primary.
At 14, she got a summer job selling T-shirts at EAA AirVenture. Now, this Oshkosh woman...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 29, 2022 at 3:50 PM
According to the FAA's 2021 U.S. Civil Airmen Statistics study, only 6% of fully-licensed pilots are women, which is up from 5.7% in 2020.
'Mandela won this race': Alex Lasry drops out of Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 29, 2022 at 3:42 PM
Lasry withdrawal puts Mandela Barnes in strong position to win the Aug. 9 primary and face Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in the fall.
How do new voting rules affect the August primaries? Wisconsin's top election official...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 29, 2022 at 3:38 PM
The state's top election official, Meagan Wolfe, answers questions about what voters can expect after changes to voting rules in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Mandela Barnes gets big cash haul in last 24 hours
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 29, 2022 at 3:37 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Already voted for a candidate who dropped out? Here's how you can change your vote.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 29, 2022 at 3:31 PM
If you or someone you know already voted for a candidate who is no longer running, it's not too late to void your ballot and change your choice.
'It happened very quickly': The inside story of how the Wisconsin Senate primary broke...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 29, 2022 at 3:27 PM
This week's sudden exits of Alex Lasry and Tom Nelson all but handed Mandela Barnes the race to square off with Republican Ron Johnson.
