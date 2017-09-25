McReynolds, Dorothy A., age 80, of Elroy

Dorothy A. McReynolds, age 80 years, of Elroy, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2017 at Heritage Manor in Elroy, Wisconsin.

She was born on March 10, 1937 to Leo and Florence (Olson) West near Elroy and graduated from the Elroy High School.

Dorothy was united in marriage to Vilas McReynolds on May 22, 1956 in Waukon, Iowa. They were lifelong residents of Elroy and she worked for Ray-O-Vac in Wonewoc over 40 years until her retirement. Vilas preceded her in death on October 10, 2010.

She enjoyed raising flowers, traveling and being with her friends, along with her love of spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Lori (Robert) Kannenberg of New Lisbon; granddaughter and family, Heather (Mark) Hemberger, children, Katelynn and Tyler of Wisconsin Dells; grandson and family, Chad (Notasha) Glumske, children, Chandler and Emma Lee of Holmen; sister, Frances Madden of Elroy and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Vilas, she was preceded in death by her Parents; an infant brother, Charles, brother, James West, sister, Karen Schweiger and niece, Meryl Schweiger.

Memorial Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment will be at the Mount Zion Cemetery near Elroy. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

