McMillan, Virginia (Ginny) Marlene, Age 85 of New Lisbon

Virginia (Ginny) Marlene McMillan of New Lisbon WI was called to her heavenly home at the age of 85 on March 8, 2023.

Virginia was born on March 1, 1938 to Percy and Hazel Jefferies in Hillsboro, WI, where she was the youngest of 9 children.

On April 9, 1954 Virginia married the love of her life, Dickie McMillan. They spent 42 wonderful years together before Dickie was called home to be with the Lord. They were blessed with 6 wonderful children. Daughter: Dawn Gardner (married to Michael Gardner), Son: Jeffery McMillan, Daughter: Shelly Boyce (widow of Roger Boyce), Son: Walter McMillan (married to Mary Neff), Daughter: Susan Rosenogle (married to Avery Rosenogle), Daughter: Teresa DeCoste (widow of Robert DeCoste)

Virginia retired from Wal-Mart in Lake Delton, WI after working many years in the bakery. Although she loved to bake, she truly loved making Holiday Fudge and Peanut Butter Balls for her entire family.

Virginia was preceded in death by Parents Percy and Hazel, Husband Dickie, Brothers John, Lyle and Berwin Jefferies, sisters Olga Lewis, Ina Burkhalter, Ruby Smyczek and Glenda Jefferies.

She is survived by her sister Gloria Olsen, Virginia’s 6 children and 3 of their spouses, 16 Grandchildren, 35 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren.

SHE WILL BE GREATLY MISSED AND ALWAYS LOVED!!!!!!

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston, where friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at the Mauston Cemetery.

Face Masks are Optional.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

