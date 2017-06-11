McKnight, Howard Franklin, age 90 of Adams

Howard Franklin McKnight, age 90, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Liberty Village.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 12, 2017 at Mt. Repose Cemetery in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Howard was born March 26, 1927 in Decherd, Tennessee to Arthur and Floella (Grooms) McKnight. He went to serve in the United States Navy in the fall of 1944 as a Seaman Second Class until he was honorably discharged in 1946. In that time, he earned a Victory and an American Theatre Medal. On May 15, 1946, he was united in marriage to Helen Jane Gifford in Georgia. Howard worked in a steel metal factory in the Chicago area for 25+ years. They later moved to the Adams area in the early 1980’s. It was around this time that he joined the Adams Masonic Lodge and remained a member in good standing throughout.

Howard enjoyed watching country westerns, CSI shows, and murder mysteries. He loved watching the Packers except when the Dallas Cowboys were on. They were his favorite team! He was a very caring man who gave generously to many charitable organizations such as Wounded Veterans, Toys for Tots, Salvation Army, and the local Human Society to name a few.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Floella McKnight; loving wife, Helen; distant relatives; and his loyal German Shepard, Duke. He is survived by his step-daughter, Carolyn (Gifford) Martens and the many people he touched throughout the years.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting with the services. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.

Source: WRJC.com

