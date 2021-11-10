McGrath Running For Congress in Wisconsin’s 3rd District

A Menomonie woman whose father once held the seat is running for Congress in Wisconsin’s 3rd District. Deb McGrath used to work in the State Department. She also served as a C-I-A officer and in the U-S Army. McGrath is the fourth Democrat to enter the race for Congressman Ron Kind’s seat. McGrath said in a statement that she has experience in solving problems through rational collaboration and is running to take on these challenges and keep our nation strong. Other Democrats seeking the nomination are Brad Pfaff, Rebecca Cooke, and Brett Knudsen. McGrath’s father, Al Baldus, served three terms in Congress, mostly in the 1970s.

