McDonald's employee who called 911 in CEO's shooting is eligible for a reward, but it will take time

Up to $60,000 in reward money from the FBI and the New York Police Department’s Crime Stoppers program was offered for tips leading to a break in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. But although police and prosecutors…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.