McDonald Helen Age 86 of New Lisbon
Helen McDonald, age 86, of New Lisbon (55 years in Elroy) went to heaven on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 surrounded by family.
Helen was born September 26, 1936, to Fred and Julia Urban. She had 3 sisters, Joanne (Klett), Janice (Brockman) and Judy Kay (Lovell) and her best friend Carole Krueger to grow-up with. Carole and Helen shared a lifetime friendship.
Helen started her family with 5 children, Kevin, Jody, David, Tommy, and Peggy. She then married Dale McDonald and had the joy of adding Phyllis, Debbie, and Margaret.
Helen’s main career was as a Nursing Assistant (CNA) for the Mauston Hospital, she worked through the transition to Mile Bluff Medical Center. She made many wonderful friends during her years there and never forgot them or them, her. Helen had a love for rummage sales and good deals. She made friends everywhere she went. She enjoyed her gardening, reading, quilting and family. She loved dancing with her husband, Dale.
Survivors include her children, Kevin Reynolds, Jody Decot (Ed), Peggy Buechler (Brian), Debbie Barreau (Al) and Margaret Durham (Jim) and lots of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband (and love of her life) Dale, her sons, Tommy and David, daughter, Phyllis Osmond, granddaughter, Josey Osmond, and her sister, Janice Brockman.
A time of visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, with a Celebration of Life service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Millards Prairie Cemetery near Elroy. Following there will be a luncheon at the Elroy American Legion Hall.
The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com
Source: WRJC.com
-
Dvorak, Sandra K. Age 70 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2023 at 2:33 PM
-
Wafle, Edmund G. Age 80 formerly of Mauston & Oakfield
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM
-
McDonald Helen Age 86 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2023 at 1:39 PM
-
Rep. Tom Tiffany tests the waters on a run against U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in 2024
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2023 at 11:56 AM
Over the weekend in a hotel ballroom 250 miles from his home in Minocqua, the Republican congressman was speaking to two dozen conservative activists.
-
Bice: Eric Hovde may run for Senate in Wisconsin, but he's living large in Laguna Beach,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2023 at 11:02 AM
The Republican banker paid nearly $7 million in 2018 to buy a luxurious hillside estate in Laguna Beach, California, with a view of the Pacific Ocean.
-
Indigenous hip-hop star Supaman visits Wisconsin reservation, spreading motivation and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 15, 2023 at 10:07 AM
Supaman dazzled with his lightning-fast traditional dances and inspired with his positive messages during a visit to the reservation last week.
-
New housing projects are on its way in Sturgeon Bay. Here's what to know.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 15, 2023 at 9:55 AM
Sturgeon Bay officials have in recent years worked to attract housing developments, and the results are starting to be seen with 294 units expected.
-
Oconto County Board set to vote on if county should be a 'Second Amendment Preservation...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 15, 2023 at 9:43 AM
The county board will vote Thursday on a resolution saying it "opposes legislation unlawfully infringing on our rights under the Second Amendment."
-
Wisconsin boy lost for 2 days in Michigan park prayed he wouldn't spend 'rest of my life'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2023 at 10:36 PM
A Wisconsin boy lost in Michigan park says he prayed during his ordeal that he wouldn't be "stuck out here for the rest of my life."
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.