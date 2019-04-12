McClyman, Arden Clarence Age 74 of Brooks, WI

Arden Clarence McClyman, age 74, of Brooks, Wisconsin, formerly of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019 at WM S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, following a battle with cancer.

A local celebration of life service will be held on April 14, 2019 at Brooks Church, 342 Church Street in Brooks, WI. Pastor Dominick Thoman will officiate. Visitation is at 12pm, service at 1pm with Honors after.

Arden was born on December 25, 1944, in Brooks, Wisconsin to Clarence and Lorena McClyman. He served in the Air Force (Staff Sargent) from 1965, until he was honorably discharged in June 1969. Arden has two adult children, Kelly (Madison) & Shawn (Dodgeville).

Arden enjoyed his coffee on the front porch each morning. He was known locally for his large vegetable garden (shared bounty with neighbors and family). He liked to stay busy and enjoyed fishing, helping others with his carpentry / drywall skills and talking to his children every week.

Survivors:

Son: Shawn McClyman

Daughter: Kelly McClyman

Brother: Dean McClyman

Sister: Carol Van Buren

Sister: Shirley Krueger

Many nieces and nephews

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Cancer Society (PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Source: WRJC.com





