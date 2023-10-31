McCartney, Jaymee Louise Age 32 of Adams & Formerly of Kenosha

Jaymee Louise McCartney, age 32, of Adams, formerly of Kenosha, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Memorial services will be 4:30 p.m. on Monday, November 6, 2023, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Jaymee was born November 5, 1990, in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Wayne and Paula (Scherer) McCartney. She grew up and attended school in Kenosha before later moving to the Adams-Friendship area.

Jaymee was preceded in death by her father: Wayne McCartney; great-grandfather: Calvin Scherer, and stepbrother: Dustin Moats.

Survivors include her mom/best friend: Paula (David) Guderley; children: Elijah, Allayna, Matthew Jr. & Dustin; brothers: Joshua & Justin; great-grandmother: Louise Scherer, grandparents: Mike & Gia Scherer, and Wayne & Sharon McCartney; boyfriend: Dustin Bjorkman; uncle, aunt, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.