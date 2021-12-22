McCann, Norma Mae Age 94 of New Lisbon

Norma Mae McCann, age 94, of New Lisbon died on Monday December 20, 2021 at the Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. Norma was the daughter of Nordahl and Nora (Parrish) Kingslien and was born on October 23, 1927, on the family farm in LaFarge, WI. Norma was united in marriage to Edmund Berton McCann on November 4, 1946, in Kendall, WI. To this union 7 children were born; Ronald, Larry, James, Raymond, Kathryn, Deanna and Diana. Norma and Edmund moved to New Lisbon in 1964.

Norma worked as a CNA and as Activity Director at the Pleasant Acres Nursing Home for 22 years retiring in 1989. She enjoyed gardening, going to the casino, traveling with her husband and later with her children. Sometimes Norma would like to just sit and watch the deer and birds. Norma was an excellent cook and baker (family loved her homemade bread). She also made quilts.

She is survived by her children; Ronald (Vera) McCann of New Lisbon, Larry of Necedah, Kathryn (Robert) Curran of Mauston, Deanna (Bill) Rose of Mauston, and Diana McCann of Oakdale, by a sister Donna Harer of Janesville WI, and by 24 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Edmund in 2007, sons Raymond and James, brothers Norman and Kenneth, sisters Darlene and Virginia.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday December 23, 2021 at 11:00a.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.