MBMC To Hold Blood Drive December 17th

Join your friends, family, co-workers and neighbors, and do your part to help save lives by coming to the next blood drive at Mile Bluff Medical Center. On Tuesday, December 17 from 9 am to 2 pm, you can impact the health of your community by donating blood.

Anyone who would like to make a donation is encouraged to make an appointment by midnight the night before the drive. Doing this allows the Blood Center of Wisconsin to know how many people are expected the next day. Walk-ins will still be welcome at the Mile Bluff drives, but walk-ins will be asked to book a donation time based on appointment availability.

You can save up to three lives in your community by donating blood. The Blood Center of Wisconsin is the sole provider of blood to the medical center.

Make a blood donation on December 17 at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. To reserve your spot, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit www.bdw.edu and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.

Requirements for being a blood donor:

Be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with parental consent)

Feel well on day of donation

Be free of major cold and flu symptoms

Not have had hepatitis after age 11 years

Not have had any risk factors/behaviors associated with HIV/AIDS

Tips to remember the day you donate:

Bring along a photo ID such as a driver’s license.

Drink plenty of fluids prior to and following your donation.

Avoid strenuous physical exercise until the day following your donation.

Source: WRJC.com





