MBMC To Hold Blood Drive December 17th
Join your friends, family, co-workers and neighbors, and do your part to help save lives by coming to the next blood drive at Mile Bluff Medical Center. On Tuesday, December 17 from 9 am to 2 pm, you can impact the health of your community by donating blood.
Anyone who would like to make a donation is encouraged to make an appointment by midnight the night before the drive. Doing this allows the Blood Center of Wisconsin to know how many people are expected the next day. Walk-ins will still be welcome at the Mile Bluff drives, but walk-ins will be asked to book a donation time based on appointment availability.
You can save up to three lives in your community by donating blood. The Blood Center of Wisconsin is the sole provider of blood to the medical center.
Make a blood donation on December 17 at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. To reserve your spot, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit www.bdw.edu and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.
Requirements for being a blood donor:
- Be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with parental consent)
- Feel well on day of donation
- Be free of major cold and flu symptoms
- Not have had hepatitis after age 11 years
- Not have had any risk factors/behaviors associated with HIV/AIDS
Tips to remember the day you donate:
- Bring along a photo ID such as a driver’s license.
- Drink plenty of fluids prior to and following your donation.
- Avoid strenuous physical exercise until the day following your donation.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson calls Trump impeachment hearings ‘a very sad farce’35 mins ago
- “20/20” episode to focus on Stevens Point native convicted of killing Chinese ...38 mins ago
- Preliminary hearing rescheduled for Missouri man charged with murdering Shawano County bro...2 hours ago
- Congressman Kind Announces Local Office Hours for Upcoming Week2 hours ago
- MBMC To Hold Blood Drive December 17th2 hours ago
- Combs, David E. Age 46 of Union Center3 hours ago
- Assembly Honors Life of Former Dep. Ag Secretary Joe Tregoning8 hours ago
- Wisconsin Hemp Legislation Advances to the Governor8 hours ago
- Compeer Financial to Host Resilient Farms Conference8 hours ago
- Badgers wake up in second half to pull away to victory13 hours ago
- Evers on GOP leaders: ‘I don’t think they’re bastards’20 hours ago
- Conservative group’s lawsuit seeks purge of state voter rolls20 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.