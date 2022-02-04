MBMC Opens Patient Access Center

Mile Bluff Clinic in Mauston has opened a patient access center. The teams working in the center are responsible for answering clinic calls, coordinating the scheduling and pre-registration of clinic appointments, and managing referrals and prior-authorizations for clinic specialty providers.

Establishing a central call center provides an added element of the human touch, and more directly connects you with the right person to address the reason for your call. In addition, the improved process allows more calls to be answered in a timely manner, increases your privacy, and reduces the amount of time you will be on the phone.

“We have heard your feedback on the wait times on our clinic phones, and are excited to improve your experience with the human touch” expressed Dara Bartels, CEO. “If your call connects with our voicemail, our goal is to respond either same day or by end of the next business day.”

Source: WRJC.com







