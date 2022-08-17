MBMC Blood Drive Next Week
Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston invites the public to donate blood at an upcoming blood drive. The drive is scheduled Thursday, August 25 and Friday, August 26 from 9 am to 2 pm.
Across the state, blood supplies are running very low which creates a critical need for blood. Blood donors are urgently needed to help ensure life-saving blood is available for those who need it. Each donation made touches the lives of up to three people.
Anyone who would like to donate is being asked to make an appointment by midnight the night before the drive. Walk-ins will still be welcome at the Mile Bluff drive.
You can help someone in need. Make a blood donation from 9 am to 2 pm on August 25 and 26 during the drive at Mile Bluff Medical Center. To reserve your spot, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff Medical Center in the mobile drives.
Source: WRJC.com
-
