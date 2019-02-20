Mayoral races set in Madison and Green Bay

The race for mayor of Madison is set. Incumbent Mayor Paul Soglin and former alder Satya Rhodes-Conway advance following Tuesday’s primary that featured six candidates. Soglin finished first but Rhodes-Conway was just a couple hundred votes behind. Soglin has been mayor in Madison on and off for over 20 years. Rhodes-Conway is director for a […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.