Mayor Nielsen Recognized for Service to City

The City of Mauston would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mayor Dennis Nielsen for his unwavering dedication and service to our community. From his tenure on the City Council beginning in April 2006 to his subsequent role as Mayor from April 2020 to April 2024, Mayor Nielsen has exemplified true leadership and commitment to the betterment of our city. His vision, integrity, and passion have left an indelible mark on Mauston, shaping its growth and prosperity. As Mayor Nielsen concludes his term with his last meeting on April 16th, 2024, we express our deepest appreciation for his years of service and wish him the very best in all his future endeavors.

Thank you, Mayor Nielsen, for your invaluable contributions to the City of Mauston.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.