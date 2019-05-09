Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare Reducing La Crosse Workforce
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has been notified that a health care provider plans limited job cuts over the next several months. A spokesperson for Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare didn’t specify how many positions are being cut. The reductions are scheduled to begin July 1st. They are tied to the closing of the La Crosse facility’s behavioral health residences.
Source: WRJC.com
