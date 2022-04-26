Mayer, Patricia (Pat) Age 86 of Necedah
PATRICIA (PAT) MAYER, age 86, of Necedah, WI, went home to the Lord on April 23, 2022. She was the eldest daughter of Herbert & Hazel (Miller) Kyler, born March 21, 1936, in Milwaukee, WI.
After graduation from high school, she began working at Nunn Bush Shoe Factory. She married her best friend, Charles (Chuck) Mayer on November 10, 1968. Together they made their home in the Milwaukee area and she helped out at the family tavern, the “Vienna Hoff.” They also volunteered locally and enjoyed bowling with veterans.
In 1973, they moved to Necedah, WI where she helped Chuck with his Coin and Book business. Together, they raised six children.
Patricia was devoted to the Catholic faith, her family, and her friends. They all meant the world to her. She loved working crossword puzzles, watching Days of Our Lives, and John Wayne movies. Patricia also liked to do needlecrafts, garden, and collect pictures of her loved ones. She will live on in the hearts of all those she touched through the years.
Patricia is survived by her children: Mechelle (Dan) Cichy, Christine Mayer, Susan (Charlie) Saunders, Kathleen (Dean) Kiesling, Michael Mayer and David Mayer; siblings: Herbert Kyler Jr., Allen (Mari) Kyler, Sandy Arndt, Cheryl (Bill) Spencer and Debborah (Tom) Boyle; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband Charles “Chuck” B Mayer; sister Judy Schaper; grandson Connor Kiesling and great-grandson Elias Teumer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, 12:00 PM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Necedah, WI. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Necedah Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Speaker Vos extends elections probe after Trump statement
by Raymond Neupert on April 26, 2022 at 7:56 PM
The Republican elections probe will not be ending after all. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos had previously said that he was closing down Michael Gableman’s investigation into the 2020 presidential election this week, but has now extended the […]
-
Charges Of Homicide, Arson Dismissed Against Union Center Man
by WRJC News on April 26, 2022 at 7:49 PM
-
Mayer, Patricia (Pat) Age 86 of Necedah
by WRJC News on April 26, 2022 at 7:29 PM
-
Robin Vos extends Michael Gableman's Wisconsin election review after pressure from Donald...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 26, 2022 at 6:41 PM
Without naming Vos, Trump suggested he will see a successful primary opponent if he does not extend Gableman's contract.
-
Sturgeon Bay bridges to temporarily close for spring cleaning on Wednesday and next week
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 26, 2022 at 4:45 PM
All three bridges will use signed detours and remain open for marine traffic in Sturgeon Bay.
-
Pavelec, John J. Age 83 of Friendship
by WRJC News on April 26, 2022 at 3:09 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/25
by WRJC News on April 26, 2022 at 2:55 PM
-
New Lisbon Ices Cardinals in 12-5 Victory in Baseball Action
by WRJC News on April 26, 2022 at 2:54 PM
-
Tub full of puppies found abandoned on Neenah sidewalk
by Raymond Neupert on April 25, 2022 at 10:43 PM
Police officers in Neenah are trying to figure out who left a plastic tub full of puppies on a sidewalk Sunday night. Community officer Joe Benoit says the dogs were located in a residential area. “There was no food or water available to […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.