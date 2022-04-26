Mayer, Patricia (Pat) Age 86 of Necedah

PATRICIA (PAT) MAYER, age 86, of Necedah, WI, went home to the Lord on April 23, 2022. She was the eldest daughter of Herbert & Hazel (Miller) Kyler, born March 21, 1936, in Milwaukee, WI.

After graduation from high school, she began working at Nunn Bush Shoe Factory. She married her best friend, Charles (Chuck) Mayer on November 10, 1968. Together they made their home in the Milwaukee area and she helped out at the family tavern, the “Vienna Hoff.” They also volunteered locally and enjoyed bowling with veterans.

In 1973, they moved to Necedah, WI where she helped Chuck with his Coin and Book business. Together, they raised six children.

Patricia was devoted to the Catholic faith, her family, and her friends. They all meant the world to her. She loved working crossword puzzles, watching Days of Our Lives, and John Wayne movies. Patricia also liked to do needlecrafts, garden, and collect pictures of her loved ones. She will live on in the hearts of all those she touched through the years.

Patricia is survived by her children: Mechelle (Dan) Cichy, Christine Mayer, Susan (Charlie) Saunders, Kathleen (Dean) Kiesling, Michael Mayer and David Mayer; siblings: Herbert Kyler Jr., Allen (Mari) Kyler, Sandy Arndt, Cheryl (Bill) Spencer and Debborah (Tom) Boyle; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband Charles “Chuck” B Mayer; sister Judy Schaper; grandson Connor Kiesling and great-grandson Elias Teumer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, 12:00 PM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Necedah, WI. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Necedah Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

