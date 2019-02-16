Mauston’s Meurett Pins His Way to the Kohl Center and Into the Record Books
Mauston’s Dom Meurett is headed to the Kohl Center in Madison for the individual state tournament for Division 2 WIAA state wrestling. Meurett opened the tournament with a pin over Wyatt Ripp of Lodi, in the 2nd round Meurett pinned Michael Douglas of Belmont/Platteville. That pin gave Dom Meurett the all-time record for pins at Mauston High School. Meurett got a stiffer challenge in the sectional championship match but was still able to win via 2nd period pin fall over Daniel Enloe of Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus. Meurett will now wrestle Friday at the Kohl Center in the State Tournament.
Other local State Tournament qualifiers
In Division 1
160 Marques Fritsche Tomah
In Division 2
170 Hunter Stenson Wisconsin Dells
In Division 3
106 Nolan McKittrick Royall
138 Jacob Rogers New Lisbon
145 James Gjefle Brookwood
Source: WRJC.com
