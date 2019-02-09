Mauston’s Meurett, Adams-Friendships Nawrot Advance to Sectional Wrestling Tournament
The Mauston Golden Eagles will send one wrestler to the sectional tournament next Saturday. Dom Meurett pinned his way to a regional championship and is now 2 pins away from the school’s all-time record. Meurett received a bye into the semi-finals where he pinned Adams-Friendships Wyatt Wikman. Meurett then faced West Salem/Bangor’s Dylan Noel, who Dom pinned in the 2nd period to claim the championship. Adams-Friendship’s Harry Nawrot also will advance to the sectional tournament. Nawrot opened up with a pin over Arcadia’s Gage Instenes then defeated G-E-T/Mel-Min’s Markus Helmers in the semi-finals by a score of 11-2. Nawrot then defeated Grant Fremstad of Westby in the championship match 6-0. Adams-Friendship finished 6th out of 7 teams in the team standings, Mauston finished in 5th place.
Other local Wrestlers winning regional championships were
In Division 2
120 Elizah Leonard Wisconsin Dells
138 Gavin Kingsley Wisconsin Dells
145 Marty Koenig Wisconsin Dells
160 Maverick Platt Wisconsin Dells
182 Langston Brown Wisconsin Dells
195 Kayleb Galloway Wisconsin Dells
285 Kevin Coughlin Wisconsin Dells
In Division 3
106 Nolan McKittrick Royall
120 Jadin Atha Brookwood
132 Harley Leverenz Royall
138 Jacob Rogers New Lisbon
152 Kaleb Baumgart New Lisbon
170 Sam Rogers New Lisbon
285 Joshua Woggon New Lisbon
Source: WRJC.com
