Mauston’s Meurett, Adams-Friendships Nawrot Advance to Sectional Wrestling Tournament

The Mauston Golden Eagles will send one wrestler to the sectional tournament next Saturday. Dom Meurett pinned his way to a regional championship and is now 2 pins away from the school’s all-time record. Meurett received a bye into the semi-finals where he pinned Adams-Friendships Wyatt Wikman. Meurett then faced West Salem/Bangor’s Dylan Noel, who Dom pinned in the 2nd period to claim the championship. Adams-Friendship’s Harry Nawrot also will advance to the sectional tournament. Nawrot opened up with a pin over Arcadia’s Gage Instenes then defeated G-E-T/Mel-Min’s Markus Helmers in the semi-finals by a score of 11-2. Nawrot then defeated Grant Fremstad of Westby in the championship match 6-0. Adams-Friendship finished 6th out of 7 teams in the team standings, Mauston finished in 5th place.

Other local Wrestlers winning regional championships were

In Division 2

120 Elizah Leonard Wisconsin Dells

138 Gavin Kingsley Wisconsin Dells

145 Marty Koenig Wisconsin Dells

160 Maverick Platt Wisconsin Dells

182 Langston Brown Wisconsin Dells

195 Kayleb Galloway Wisconsin Dells

285 Kevin Coughlin Wisconsin Dells

In Division 3

106 Nolan McKittrick Royall

120 Jadin Atha Brookwood

132 Harley Leverenz Royall

138 Jacob Rogers New Lisbon

152 Kaleb Baumgart New Lisbon

170 Sam Rogers New Lisbon

285 Joshua Woggon New Lisbon

Source: WRJC.com





