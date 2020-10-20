Mauston’s Kraig Armstrong Nominated for Wissports.net Athlete of the Week
Mauston Running back Kraig Armstrong has been nominated for Wissports.net’s High School athlete of the week. Armstrong ran for 278 yards and 4 touchdowns in a victory over Wisconsin Dells last Friday night. He also had an interception and a fumble recovery on defense. He is up against 4 other high school athletes across the state of Wisconsin. You can vote for Kraig by going to Wissports.net . Voting ends Thursday at 4pm.
Source: WRJC.com
West De Pere students say its not safe to return yet
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 20, 2020 at 3:38 AM
Some West De Pere High School students say the administration isn't doing enough to keep them safe during the coronavirus surge in Wisconsin.
Mauston Rallies Past Chiefs to Claim Outright SCC Championship in Volleyball
by WRJC WebMaster on October 20, 2020 at 2:42 AM
New Lisbon Boys Cross Country Advances To Sectional Meet
by WRJC WebMaster on October 20, 2020 at 2:41 AM
Recall organizer suggests in Facebook posts she's misleading media
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2020 at 1:11 AM
The woman leading the effort to recall Gov. Tony Evers suggested she was misleading media outlets and said she planned to "make up some crap."
Wisconsin's coronavirus death toll reaches 1,600; state reports first numbers after...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 19, 2020 at 9:53 PM
The number of people hospitalized with the virus hit a new record Monday, with 1,172 active patients across the state, including 302 in ICUs.
'Treaty rights mean sovereignty': Ojibwe bands celebrate rights to hunt, fish in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 19, 2020 at 9:47 PM
Ojibwe bands are marking the treaties with the U.S. government this fall. A look at what treaty rights mean and the struggle to reaffirm them.
Facility Outbreak Leads to 85 New Cases of Covid19 in Juneau County over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on October 19, 2020 at 9:16 PM
Gov. Tony Evers' order limiting gatherings, bar capacity is back in place after judge's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 19, 2020 at 9:04 PM
The judge said the plaintiffs could not show they were complying with the order and therefore hadn't proven they were harmed by it.
