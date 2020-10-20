Mauston’s Kraig Armstrong Nominated for Wissports.net Athlete of the Week

Mauston Running back Kraig Armstrong has been nominated for Wissports.net’s High School athlete of the week. Armstrong ran for 278 yards and 4 touchdowns in a victory over Wisconsin Dells last Friday night. He also had an interception and a fumble recovery on defense. He is up against 4 other high school athletes across the state of Wisconsin. You can vote for Kraig by going to Wissports.net . Voting ends Thursday at 4pm.

Source: WRJC.com







