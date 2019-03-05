Mauston’s Hatfield, LI have Strong Performances at State Power-Lifting Meet
Mauston’s Tiffany Hatfield took 4th place at the recent State Powerlifting meet, in the equipped division. With her strong performance Mauston earned 3rd as a team in the equipped division. Golden Eagle’s Olivia Kempfer finished 10th in the Raw Division. On the boys side Daniel Li finished in 5th place earning himself not only a medal but also a slot in the national competition. Ethan Gulas finished in 10th place for the Golden Eagles.
Source: WRJC.com
