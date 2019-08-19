Mauston’s First Football Opponent Predicted to Finish in Last Place in MVC Conference

The Tomah Timberwolves are predicted to finish dead last in the Mississippi Valley Conference this fall by WisSports.Net. Tomah will try to buck that prediction my moving to more of a spread passing team. Tomah returns last years starting quarterback Justin Gerke but he is getting challenged by fellow junior Evan Long. Tomah is coming off a 2-7 campaign a year ago. They open up their season this Friday by hosting Mauston at 7pm a game that can be heard on SMASHCOUNTRY92.9 and WRJC.com.

Source: WRJC.com





