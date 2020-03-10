Mauston’s Cade Hall Begins to Rack up Basketball Accolades
Mauston Golden Eagle senior basketball player Cade Hall has been named to the 2020 WBCA Division 3 All-State Basketball Team. Hall finished his career with 1,399 points for the Golden Eagles averaging 24.5 points per game his senior season. Wisconsin Dells Brett Hirst was named honorable mention All-State in Division 3 by the WBCA.
Source: WRJC.com
