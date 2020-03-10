Mauston’s Cade Hall Begins to Rack up Basketball Accolades

Mauston Golden Eagle senior basketball player Cade Hall has been named to the 2020 WBCA Division 3 All-State Basketball Team. Hall finished his career with 1,399 points for the Golden Eagles averaging 24.5 points per game his senior season. Wisconsin Dells Brett Hirst was named honorable mention All-State in Division 3 by the WBCA.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.